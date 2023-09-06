Is Campania From Kitchen Nightmares Still Open?

More often than not, the restaurants that appear on "Kitchen Nightmares" fail to turn it around, despite Gordon Ramsay's intervention. The fact that the restaurant is appearing on the show is often a sign that they're out of options. Such is the nature of the beast, so it's our unfortunate duty to report that Campania closed after appearing on the show. However, it had nothing to do with the restaurant's finances.

An Italian restaurant in New Jersey, Campania had burned through a lot of its goodwill with the public by the time Ramsay appeared at its door in 2007. Reviews on Yelp offered a scathing condemnation of the establishment. One person wrote, "I would not recommend this place to anyone. I would never want anyone to get their hopes up for a good meal when they have to jump through hoops in order to get there."

Ramsay accused owner Joe Cerniglia of mismanaging the restaurant during his 18-month stint of ownership, pointing to overstaffing and food waste as the main sources of financial drain. Cerniglia was over $200,000 in debt and was in jeopardy of losing his house. However, Ramsay shared his management techniques with a simplified menu and a dinner service that signaled that Cerniglia's fortunes were about to change. So, what happened?