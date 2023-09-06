Add Fireball To Your Next Pumpkin Spice Latte For A Boozy Treat

Now that pumpkin spice latte season is finally upon us, we're eager to get our hands on the cozy beverage, whether it's the Starbucks original edition, from Dunkin', or a DIY number we whipped up at home with a copycat recipe. Either way, take your experience to the next level with some hot tips.

If you're making it at home, you have a wide range of options — especially if you have a well-stocked bar cart. Adding alcohol to your PSL infuses it with decadence and turns it into a little reward for your patience and ingenuity in preparing your favorite latte at home. As good as the competitors may be, they can't add booze to your to-go cup. Try a boozy riff on the classic PSL by adding a splash of Fireball Whisky.

The liquor gets its distinct flavor from cinnamon and takes that warmth up a couple of notches, making it both spicy and sweet. Fireball in your PSL maintains the general flavor profile while giving it an edge. You may want to experiment with the amount you add; a half ounce or so is subtle, but the signature Fireball kick is real, so you'll want to decide whether to prioritize the pumpkin or the spice. Pumpkin spice blends get their signature aroma from a mix of deeply fragrant warm spices: cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and sometimes allspice. That means the seasonal favorite pairs naturally with sweet warm-flavored liqueurs, leaving you with a bevy of options.