Add Fireball To Your Next Pumpkin Spice Latte For A Boozy Treat
Now that pumpkin spice latte season is finally upon us, we're eager to get our hands on the cozy beverage, whether it's the Starbucks original edition, from Dunkin', or a DIY number we whipped up at home with a copycat recipe. Either way, take your experience to the next level with some hot tips.
If you're making it at home, you have a wide range of options — especially if you have a well-stocked bar cart. Adding alcohol to your PSL infuses it with decadence and turns it into a little reward for your patience and ingenuity in preparing your favorite latte at home. As good as the competitors may be, they can't add booze to your to-go cup. Try a boozy riff on the classic PSL by adding a splash of Fireball Whisky.
The liquor gets its distinct flavor from cinnamon and takes that warmth up a couple of notches, making it both spicy and sweet. Fireball in your PSL maintains the general flavor profile while giving it an edge. You may want to experiment with the amount you add; a half ounce or so is subtle, but the signature Fireball kick is real, so you'll want to decide whether to prioritize the pumpkin or the spice. Pumpkin spice blends get their signature aroma from a mix of deeply fragrant warm spices: cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg, and sometimes allspice. That means the seasonal favorite pairs naturally with sweet warm-flavored liqueurs, leaving you with a bevy of options.
Fireball and other PSL-friendly accompaniments
Fireball is just one of many options that will pair nicely with your PSL thanks to the intense notes of cinnamon that echo the pumpkin spices. But you don't need to stop there — adding Fireball is just the first step on the road to unabashed indulgence. Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte also includes pumpkin spice sauce (basically, pumpkin puree and condensed milk), which you can easily recreate at home with a couple of ingredients.
The original PSL adds vanilla syrup to espresso and milk and tops it all off with whipped cream. If you want to up the ante on your latte, homemade whipped cream can't be beaten, and adding a splash of Fireball to the cream beforehand will give it that little extra something. A sprinkling of cinnamon or additional pumpkin pie spice on top of the whipped cream gives it a signature look and flavor, and if you pair it with a slice of pumpkin bread or a pumpkin muffin, it's pretty much the perfect pumpkin pairing.
If your favorite part of Fireball is the way it burns, there are ways of ramping up the heat. A tiny pinch of cayenne pepper or a drop of hot sauce (ideally, one without vinegar) can really take things up a notch in an unexpected way, turning your PSL into an SPL, aka a spicy pumpkin latte.