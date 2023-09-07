The Coin Opening Hack That Will Help You Conquer That Stubborn Chip Bag

Okay, so we know about the chip bag-sealing hack, and the plating trick that makes serving chips and dip easier, but where's the hack for getting a stubborn bag of chips open in the first place? Not everyone has scissors on hand, nor do we want to accidentally rip the bag wide open, past the point of resealing.

Fortunately, this chip bag problem does indeed have a solution, as long as you have two coins -– ideally with grooved edges –- on hand. Place a coin on either side of the top of the bag, so that they are flat and in line with both the bag and each other. Next, twist the coins inward toward each other, essentially using their serrated edges as makeshift scissor blades. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy. Or, in this case, easy peasy, coin-edge squeezy.

That being said, if you have a less stubborn bag of chips or if you're looking for a more accessible opening, well, there are hacks for that, too. Even better, they don't require anything more than a bag of chips and your own hands.