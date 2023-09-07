Plain Old Soap And Water Is The Best Way To Clean Your Panini Press
The panini press is a jack of all trades in the kitchen. Having one can be a time saver for preparing everything from sandwiches to eggs to corn on the cob. Also, chefs use the panini press to recreate the look and taste of grilled food. The panini press works like a charm because it heats food from the top and bottom. It will cook a chicken breast in about four minutes, and the rules for getting it done are pretty much the same as if you had gone outdoors to ignite the actual grill.
However, panini presses can be a real hassle to clean. At the end of your cooking process, after you've eaten your delicious creation, there's a solid chance you'll be left with a dirty panini press caked with baked-on food. Don't go buying fancy chemical solutions and brushes for cleanup. Soap and water are your best bet.
Don't scrape and scour your panini press
The first thing you want to do is let your press cool. Once it's cool enough to touch, you can use a paper towel or cloth to wipe off any crumbs. Then, use warm and soapy water to scrub the surface of the press until it's clean. Soak any removable plates in soap and water as well.
If residue sticks to your panini press, you may be tempted to scrape it with a knife or scour it with a metal scrubber. However, doing so may damage the surface of your press. Instead, use a pointed instrument like a chopstick. You'll want to wrap it in a cloth before running it between the grooves to remove what's left behind. If that still doesn't work, contact the manufacturer.
Alternatively, turn the panini press on to its lowest setting. Place a wet cloth over the cooking surface and allow the steam to loosen any mess for about five minutes. After that, wipe away the remaining food particles.