Plain Old Soap And Water Is The Best Way To Clean Your Panini Press

The first thing you want to do is let your press cool. Once it's cool enough to touch, you can use a paper towel or cloth to wipe off any crumbs. Then, use warm and soapy water to scrub the surface of the press until it's clean. Soak any removable plates in soap and water as well.

If residue sticks to your panini press, you may be tempted to scrape it with a knife or scour it with a metal scrubber. However, doing so may damage the surface of your press. Instead, use a pointed instrument like a chopstick. You'll want to wrap it in a cloth before running it between the grooves to remove what's left behind. If that still doesn't work, contact the manufacturer.

Alternatively, turn the panini press on to its lowest setting. Place a wet cloth over the cooking surface and allow the steam to loosen any mess for about five minutes. After that, wipe away the remaining food particles.