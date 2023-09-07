Use An Air Fryer To Bring Your Leftover Taquitos Back To Life

The air fryer is the perfect example of how important a name is in marketing. It's also a cautionary tale about how it can limit your customers' perceptions and expectations. The hugely popular kitchen appliance was sold to the public as a seemingly magical way to fry food with air instead of grease. Really, it's just a brilliantly designed convection oven that is fast and effective. Sure, it's ideal for heating chicken fingers and French fries, but it can do a lot more. For instance, it can resurrect those leftover taquitos and make them taste just as good as the day they were first cooked.

Essentially, taquitos are mini open-end burritos that are rolled up and deep-fried. Cooking them with an air fryer gives the treat a crispy shell with a warm and tender filling. The appliance circulates hot air around leftover taquitos to quickly heat the exterior. This can revitalize soggy taquitos, making them crisp and crunchy again. The entire process takes just a couple of minutes to complete — depending on your air fryer and the settings you choose.