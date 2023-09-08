Oat Flour Is The Secret Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Chocolate Chip Cookies

While the story behind the Neiman Marcus $250 cookie recipe is just a myth that had been passed down in other forms throughout the years, the cookie ingredients that circulated are very real. Unlike the recipe Neiman Marcus released in an attempt to refute the story, the $250 cookie contains oat flour, and the result is a chocolate chip cookie that is soft and chewy, while also crumbly on the outside.

Oat flour is one of those unique ingredients that you have in the pantry, even if you don't realize it. Unlike flours like wheat or coconut, which undergo a few more steps before they become flour, you can make your own oat flour by dumping that container of oats you use for oatmeal into a food processor or blender. Now that you know how accessible oat flour is, you can start using it to make your own cookies even more irresistible.

Adding oats to your chocolate chip cookies will also boost their nutritional and health benefits. According to Healthline, one cup provides about 13 grams of protein and is a good source of vitamins and minerals and beta-glucan, a type of fiber that can help with a healthy gut and reduce cholesterol.