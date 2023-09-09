Turn Your Favorite Hard Cider Into A Punchy Sangria

As autumn fast approaches, plenty of holidays and celebrations are on their way. And that means plenty of gatherings that we'll want to make something extra special for. What better treat to bring along with you than a pitcher of homemade sangria? Sangria is a versatile cocktail; there are so many ways to craft it, and many various ingredients to include to make it seasonal. Most people think of sangria as a red or white wine mixed with fresh fruits for a rich, refreshing beverage. Yet, there are plenty of different ways to add twists to this classic cocktail, and one involves swapping out the wine with your favorite hard cider.

Sangria doesn't actually need to be wine-based. In many ways, hard cider is to apples what wine is to grapes (since the juice from the apples undergo fermentation). There's a wide variety of popular hard cider brands on the market, and while some are very apple-y in flavor, others aren't really at all. Still, the bubbles and sweetness of hard cider can add a welcome dimension to a pitcher of sangria, and opting for a cider that's more on the apple and cinnamon side of things can bring your sangria into the fall and winter months.