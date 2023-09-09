In A Way, Tabasco Sauce Is Even More Popular Than McDonald's

McDonald's may long to have a home in all the countries that welcome Tabasco, but for some, the chances are improbable. Currently, there are 13 countries without a McDonald's for reasons related to politics, economics, and culture. But despite its worldwide popularity, Tabasco has quite a bit of competition. There are "more than 1,000 hot sauce products to choose from on the Instacart marketplace," Instacart Trends Expert Laurentia Romaniuk said in an interview with FOX Business. "Customers last year purchased a whopping 444,854 gallons of their favorite fiery sauce."

Also boosting the public's interest in hot sauce is YouTube's "Hot Ones," the popular talk show in which host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat progressively hotter chicken wings. Many fans have begun trying new hot sauce brands they see on the show, with Redditors often posting lists of their favorites.

But while heat lovers and connoisseurs seek out new and exciting small-batch hot sauces that are spicy, sweet, or Carolina reaper-hot, $2.49 for a two-ounce bottle that contains 720 drops means that Tabasco remains a stalwart kitchen staple for millions. From bars that need it to make Bloody Marys to restaurants that need it on customers' tables or home cooks that toss it in their eggs, gumbo, jambalaya, or almost anything, Tabasco is an affordable option for anyone who wants to add a little flavor and excitement to their food.