Turns Out, You Can Buy A To-Go Side Of Alfredo Sauce At Olive Garden

Olive Garden is best known for its unlimited breadsticks, but the Italian-style chain boasts several compelling menu items, including its Alfredo sauce. Pasta with Alfredo sauce is one of the restaurant's two most popular dishes, with lasagna also making the cut. As for why Olive Garden's alfredo sauce is so delicious, it likely has to do with how creamy and cheesy it is (though the added garlic certainly helps). The flavorful white sauce makes the ideal comfort food. And as it turns out, you don't need to visit the restaurant to obtain its alfredo sauce and all the good feelings that come with it.

Anyone who frequents Olive Garden for its sauce alone will be glad to learn that the chain sells pints of it to go. Olive Garden's website confirms this, listing locations where pints of Alfredo sauce are offered on the menu. If you prefer the restaurant's meat or marinara sauce, those are also available by the pint. They sell for around $10.99 and are a bit pricier than your average jar sauce. However, they also tend to be superior in taste. If you're looking for a smaller portion, Olive Garden also offers Alfredo as a dipping sauce. This comes in four-ounce and eight-ounce sizes, and it even includes Olive Garden's breadsticks.