The Canned Soup That Makes The Perfect Substitute For Marinara Sauce

While we love a gourmet dinner, sometimes you need to work smarter, not harder. The need to get a meal on the table can strike even when you haven't shopped in weeks. One of the most filling, delicious, and easy ways to achieve this is with two simple ingredients: dried pasta and marinara sauce. If making sauce from fresh tomatoes and garlic isn't an option, you'll probably reach for a jar of the premade stuff — but even our pantry staples run out occasionally. If this sounds familiar, don't lose heart.

One canned soup that we typically reserve as a side for grilled cheese can save the day. When you're out of marinara sauce, reach for canned tomato soup. We can already hear you claiming that all canned tomato products aren't the same, but in many ways, they are. What separates marinara sauce from a regular can of chopped tomatoes is that marinara is blended and boasts extra flavor from herbs and seasonings. Canned tomato soup isn't far off, and with only a few ingredients, it can be transformed into something that feels like it has been made from scratch.