The Huge Company That Provides Chicken To So Many Fast Food Chains

Most fast food chains have something about the chicken that makes it unique. For instance, KFC has its secret signature spice blend, and McDonald's uses celery salt to give McNuggets its signature taste. But regardless of how different the end products taste from one another, most of these restaurant chains are actually using the same chicken, provided by the same company.

As it turns out, the very same Tyson Foods that manufactures our favorite dinosaur nuggets also manufactures chicken products for chains like Taco Bell, KFC, McDonald's, Burger King, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A. So, you're really kind of eating the same chicken no matter which fast food restaurant you choose to visit for dinner.

The conglomerate makes about $50 billion in sales each year, and owns popular brands like Hillshire Farms, Ballpark Franks, and Sara Lee. Of course, this just means that if one company under the Tyson umbrella finds a problem, it's highly likely that others are also bound to have trouble.