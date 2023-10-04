Sugarfina's New Martini Candies Have Us Shaken And Stirred
Sugarfina has partnered with Chopin Vodka to introduce three new vodka-infused candies on National Vodka Day, October 4, in honor of the martini. Martinis have made a roaring comeback in 2023, with the apple martini being one of the trendiest cocktails of the year, along with dry and espresso martinis. Sugarfina has been traveling the world and setting up boutiques since 2012. Known for its exquisite candies, Sugarfina has a cocktail candy collection that includes Champagne Bears, Tequila Cordials, and Rosé Gummies, so Chopin Vodka, the world's first premium vodka distillery, seems like the perfect partner for this new venture.
Chopin Vodka is credited with distilling flavor-forward vodka and has partnered with other luxury brands, most notably Vera Wang. Its unique, smooth flavor profile balances well with sweet and sour candies and has even been blended with chocolate liqueurs like Dorda. Based on the reputation and history of each brand, this should be a collection worth trying.
Sugarfina's three new martini flavors
Sugarfina's new Chopin Shake Your Martini 3 Piece Candy Bento Box comes with three limited edition flavors: Espresso Martini Truffles, Cosmopolitan Bears, and Lemon Drop Bears. The candies are packaged in a handsome black keepsake box decorated with gold foil. These flavors attempt to show off three favorite martini varieties. The Espresso candy has smooth chocolate and coffee flavors with a gold-dusted shell. Infused with cranberry, the Cosmopolitan is sweet and sour, while the Lemon Drop is primarily sour with a hint of sweetness provided by a dusting of sweet and sour crystals. The candies are non-alcoholic and can be enjoyed with kids.
The Chopin Shake Your Martini 3 Piece Candy Bento Box is currently listed on the Sugarfina website at $32.00. However, Suagrfina is not taking preorders at this time. The new collection will be available soon online and in Sugarfina's boutique stores.