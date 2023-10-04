Sugarfina's New Martini Candies Have Us Shaken And Stirred

Sugarfina has partnered with Chopin Vodka to introduce three new vodka-infused candies on National Vodka Day, October 4, in honor of the martini. Martinis have made a roaring comeback in 2023, with the apple martini being one of the trendiest cocktails of the year, along with dry and espresso martinis. Sugarfina has been traveling the world and setting up boutiques since 2012. Known for its exquisite candies, Sugarfina has a cocktail candy collection that includes Champagne Bears, Tequila Cordials, and Rosé Gummies, so Chopin Vodka, the world's first premium vodka distillery, seems like the perfect partner for this new venture.

Chopin Vodka is credited with distilling flavor-forward vodka and has partnered with other luxury brands, most notably Vera Wang. Its unique, smooth flavor profile balances well with sweet and sour candies and has even been blended with chocolate liqueurs like Dorda. Based on the reputation and history of each brand, this should be a collection worth trying.