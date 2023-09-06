Costco's Pumpkin Streusel Muffins Are Once Again Back For Fall

When it comes to food, few things are worse than falling in love with a delectable treat just for it to be discontinued. While we don't want to diminish anybody's pain, we have to admit that we feel exceptionally bad for those who find out that the seasonal snack they've been anxiously awaiting to see again becomes a thing of the past, because that means they probably didn't get the chance to stock up on it before it got the boot.

Fortunately, we're not here today to deliver any bad news about your beloved munchies; actually, quite the opposite. Fans of fall and all things pumpkin may want to brace themselves because it seems that Costco has brought back its pumpkin streusel muffins for leaf-peeping season 2023. A card member fave for several years now, the six-packs of autumnal baked goods were spotted in stores earlier this month by Instagram user @costcohotfinds.

"I've been waiting for this one," the Instagrammer said in her post about the seasonal Costco find on September 2. "They're FANTASTIC," she added in the caption. With over 8,500 likes on the upload as of this writing, it's safe to say that several other shoppers agree.