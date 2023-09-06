Why You Should Be Fermenting Homemade Salsa

Fermented foods are having a moment right now, mostly as a way to enhance gut health by eating things like kimchi, kefir, and kombucha. However, the practice has been around for thousands of years as a way to preserve foods. It's also a really great way to enhance the flavors of vegetables — think pickles and sauerkraut. Enter, fermented salsa. (Really.)

If you've ever made your own homemade salsa, you know the joys of having a jar of it in your fridge for whenever you want it. Fermenting the salsa takes the bright, acidic flavors of salsa and adds depth and umami while giving you a dose of probiotics. You can start with your usual salsa ingredients, preferably at their peak freshness. Add tomatoes, red onion, garlic, cilantro, and peppers, but salt is an absolute must to create the right conditions for safe fermentation, and is vital to ensure that your salsa doesn't spoil (per the National Center for Home Food Preservation). After leaving the salsa out at room temperature for a few days, the fermentation process will have done its job, and you'll have a deeply flavorful, probiotic-bomb of a salsa to enjoy.

The process uses lacto-fermentation, which means you don't need any fancy fermentation equipment — fermentation occurs because of the lactic acid bacteria already found on the vegetables. The brine allows the bacteria to ferment the food while preserving it. The salsa won't keep forever like some long-fermented foods and should be eaten or refrigerated after a few days.