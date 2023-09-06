Babybel's Cheesy Candy Land Wants You To Connect With Your Kids The Old-Fashioned Way

Boardgames are not the most popular games nowadays, with many kids opting for the latest Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC game instead. Babybel, a popular cheese brand best known as the maker of the iconic wax-covered, tiny cheese wheels, is determined to change that. After wading into unfamiliar territory with the release of its much-anticipated Babybel plant-based cheese wheels, the company is taking on another challenge: partnering with Hasbro on a new Candy Land game called Babybel Goodness Land. The game isn't for sale, but for a chance to win it, simply head to the website and enter your info.

The Babybel Goodness Land Sweepstakes is open to all U.S. legal residents who are over 18, but the rules state that "only one entry is allowed per person, per mailing address, or email address." The sweepstakes began on September 6 and will end on October 4. On or near October 11, the 200 winners will be announced, and each one will receive a board game and a coupon for a 9.9-ounce/14-count package of Babybel cheese.