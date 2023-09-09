Take Leftover Pizza And Freeze It For A Rainy Day

Who among us hasn't had leftover pizza to put away after dinner once or 30 times in our lives? Most of us can agree that ordering too much pizza is always better than not ordering enough, but that means that sometimes there will be leftovers. Of course, leftover pizza can be a delicacy all on its own, whether you love the unique joy of a cold, slightly dense slice straight out of the fridge the next day, or one that's been freshly crisped up in the air fryer. Still, there's one simple hack that can take packing away some leftover pizza from the occasional happy accident to a pizza night tradition: Store your leftover slices in the freezer.

Eating leftover pizza after leaving it out overnight is a no-no despite the popularity of the practice. According to Cleveland Clinic, there is a two hour time frame that it's safe to leave pizza out at room temperature, before tossing it. While sticking pizza in the fridge can make it safe to consume for much longer, there are ways to make your pizza last even more time. Sure, you can keep leftover pizza in the refrigerator for three or four days, but when you freeze your pizza, on the other hand, you can actually keep it safe to eat for up to two months.