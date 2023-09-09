Take Leftover Pizza And Freeze It For A Rainy Day
Who among us hasn't had leftover pizza to put away after dinner once or 30 times in our lives? Most of us can agree that ordering too much pizza is always better than not ordering enough, but that means that sometimes there will be leftovers. Of course, leftover pizza can be a delicacy all on its own, whether you love the unique joy of a cold, slightly dense slice straight out of the fridge the next day, or one that's been freshly crisped up in the air fryer. Still, there's one simple hack that can take packing away some leftover pizza from the occasional happy accident to a pizza night tradition: Store your leftover slices in the freezer.
Eating leftover pizza after leaving it out overnight is a no-no despite the popularity of the practice. According to Cleveland Clinic, there is a two hour time frame that it's safe to leave pizza out at room temperature, before tossing it. While sticking pizza in the fridge can make it safe to consume for much longer, there are ways to make your pizza last even more time. Sure, you can keep leftover pizza in the refrigerator for three or four days, but when you freeze your pizza, on the other hand, you can actually keep it safe to eat for up to two months.
How to always have pizza on hand
Since storing your leftover pizza in the freezer keeps it fresh longer, you can ensure that you always have pizza on hand to heat up at a moment's notice. And, who could turn down an opportunity like that? To freeze your pizza, you can toss your slices into a plastic bag, pack them into a reusable, freezer-safe container, or even wrap each piece up individually. Whenever you're ready to grab a slice, simply thaw one out and reheat it. Just make sure that when you're freezing your pizza, you mark the date somewhere and eat it within two months for food safety.
When it comes time to eat your leftover pizza, keep in mind that you should never reheat pizza in the microwave. Luckily there are plenty of great ways to reheat your pizza that won't leave it soggy like the microwave will. If you opt to use the oven, bake your leftover pizza at 475 degrees Fahrenheit on a pizza stone or pan for about five minutes, or until warmed through and the cheese is melty. In the air fryer, the pizza should cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about three minutes, depending on desired crispiness. You can also heat up your pizza in one to two minutes in a nonstick pan, covered with a lid. Whichever method you choose, you'll have leftover pizza that tastes brand new in no time.