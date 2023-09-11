What's The Difference Between A French And AeroPress?

The French press reigns supreme if you're making coffee for multiple people each morning, or like to drink a few cups on your own, since you can make a full pot. French presses come in a wide variety of materials, including glass, plastic, or stainless steel. Glass presses are lovely to look at, but can break somewhat easily. If you need a more durable brewer or plan on regularly machine washing your press, opt for the stainless steel or BPA-free plastic models.

French presses are essentially coffee pitchers that can brew multiple cups of coffee at a time. The magic of the French press is in its lid, which has a plunger that is essentially a long stem with filter discs attached. These filter discs have small to medium-sized holes that filter larger coffee grounds out but may leave you with some fine-particle sediment — think of the French press filters as a colander you might use to wash salad, but not to drain rice.

After the coffee grinds have had enough time to steep in the water, you press the plunger down and are left with your coffee. The French press hot brewing method will get you something very close to an American drip coffee, and it's also kind of perfect for making cold brew. While a hot French press brew will take three to five minutes, cold brew needs to be left out for several hours, usually overnight, to avoid a weak, watery brew.