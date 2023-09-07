The Bottle War Trend Is Wastefulness At Its Finest

While much of TikTok is dancing and puppy videos, the platform unfortunately also sometimes makes crazy food waste trendy, with fads like the viral Food Waste Meme. One of the latest trends, dubbed the "bottle wars," involves flaunting wealth by buying the most expensive bottle of liquor at a club and pouring it on the floor. One TikTok video shows club patrons dumping liquor bottles, with some grabbing additional bottles when they run out. Obviously, this creates a huge mess, but it's also incredibly wasteful. In an interview with Business Insider, one DJ said he's seen patrons dump as much as $10k in liquor in a single night's "bottle war." He mentions that "Bottle wars are different everywhere," and explains that the trend is not new, but that it's become much more popular recently

Sure, businesses might not mind the mess as much when they're raking in thousands of dollars in alcohol sales, but that doesn't change the fact that these kinds of trends encourage wasteful behaviors. Reaction to the videos from TikTok commenters was far from admiring. One user said, "Our generation is so dumb," and another added, "This is foolishness."

Even when it comes to regular, at-home alcohol consumption, Americans throw out about 624 bottles of wine alone each year. That's a glass-worth here, a glass-worth there. Now, imagine how much greater those numbers are when people are dumping out alcohol not because it won't last after they open the bottle, but because they think it's fun.