Expert Tips For Making Your Veggie Sandwich Shine

Whether you're someone who doesn't eat meat or you're just sick and tired of the same old sandwich ingredients, a fresh and delicious veggie sandwich is the perfect lunch for you. When most of us think of a sandwich, our minds go right to things like ham and cheese or turkey. In fact, among the 15 most popular sandwiches in the U.S., there's the classic grilled cheese, grilled chicken, and PB&J, but there isn't a veggie sandwich in sight (per YouGov). Still, we all know just how important it is to eat enough veggies, and as a result, we're all trying our best to incorporate more greens into our diet. So, what better way to eat more vegetables than by revamping our sandwich game? Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that most of us know how to whip up a delicious veggie sandwich as easily as we can put together a PB&J.

We decided to consult an expert to get to the bottom of what makes a veggie sandwich top tier. Rodger Bowser is the head chef and manager partner of Zingerman's Deli, and he knows a thing or two about crafting the perfect sandwich. So, what's the key to making veggies the star of a sandwich? According to Bowser, there are three key ingredients: seasonal veggies, perfect preparation, and a killer sauce.