Evaporated Milk: The Secret Ingredient That Makes Kulfi So Rich

Kulfi, a timeless delight in the world of frozen desserts that originated in India, stands out for its distinct richness compared to conventional ice cream. Its essence is anchored in a secret ingredient: evaporated milk. The lengthy process for making kulfi involves simmering milk until it thickens and then adding flavorings such as saffron, cardamom, or nuts. This flavorful mixture is then poured into molds and frozen, resulting in a creamy, intense dessert without the need for an ice cream machine.

But what exactly is the difference between milk and evaporated milk? According to Healthline, evaporated milk is created by removing about 60% of the water content from regular milk through a slow and gentle heating process that calls for constant stirring. This reduction results in a thicker, more concentrated milk with a slightly caramelized flavor.

Evaporated milk is often used in cooking and baking to add richness and creaminess to dishes, making it the perfect base for kulfi. And while you can make your own evaporated milk, modern recipes often call for store-bought evaporated milk to help quicken the usually long simmering process without losing any richness, making this dessert one you won't want to skip.