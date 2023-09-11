The Company Rumored To Be Behind Chick-Fil-A's Brownies

Chick-fil-A may be known for delicious chicken, but its fudgy brownies have become a fan favorite. There are hundreds of review videos across social media, with one user on TikTok even calling them "heavenly," and so underrated because "they're so gooey, but they still have a crispy edge." According to employees of the chain, however, the brownies aren't actually made in-house. It turns out, they're sourced from another company and it's possible you can buy them without even going to Chick-fil-A.

Two self-identified Chick-fil-A employees spilled the beans on a Reddit thread about the brownies, revealing where the company gets them. Instead of being its own recipe and creation, one self-identified former back-of-house employee wrote, the "brownies are a brand called David's Cookies," which the second employee confirmed. On a separate Reddit thread, another self-identified employee disclosed that both the Chick-fil-A brownies and cookies arrive frozen from David's Cookies and even pointed out that the brownie dessert tray sold online by David's Cookies appears to be the same as what's sold at Chick-fil-A.