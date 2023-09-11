The Company Rumored To Be Behind Chick-Fil-A's Brownies
Chick-fil-A may be known for delicious chicken, but its fudgy brownies have become a fan favorite. There are hundreds of review videos across social media, with one user on TikTok even calling them "heavenly," and so underrated because "they're so gooey, but they still have a crispy edge." According to employees of the chain, however, the brownies aren't actually made in-house. It turns out, they're sourced from another company and it's possible you can buy them without even going to Chick-fil-A.
Two self-identified Chick-fil-A employees spilled the beans on a Reddit thread about the brownies, revealing where the company gets them. Instead of being its own recipe and creation, one self-identified former back-of-house employee wrote, the "brownies are a brand called David's Cookies," which the second employee confirmed. On a separate Reddit thread, another self-identified employee disclosed that both the Chick-fil-A brownies and cookies arrive frozen from David's Cookies and even pointed out that the brownie dessert tray sold online by David's Cookies appears to be the same as what's sold at Chick-fil-A.
What is David's Cookies?
David's Cookies was founded back in 1979 as a retail chain with storefronts but transitioned to an exclusively mail-order company in 1987. Thanks to its name, David's is clearly recognized for its cookies, but it now also sells other treats like the beloved brownies, cheesecake, and muffins. If you're equally as obsessed with these brownies as the internet is, but don't want to get up off your couch to get them from Chick-fil-A, you can order a tray online from the David's Cookies website. The company also sells different varieties like Peanut Butter and Coconut Macaroon if you're feeling more adventurous.
Chick-fil-A isn't the only chain that uses David's Cookies to get the most delicious desserts for its customers so you might even run across the brownies somewhere else. David's Cookies also provides goods for other restaurant chains, schools, hotels, and caterers, among others as part of its food service division.