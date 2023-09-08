Taco Bell's Latest Menu Launch Proves It's Not Giving Customers What They Want

Taco Bell tried to sweeten the pot by introducing several new limited-time items. Customers can order the chicken enchilada burrito, which features grilled chicken, cheese, sour cream, and red sauce. The chain is also serving up a ranch version of this dish with diced tomatoes, creamy chipotle sauce, and avocado ranch. Both will be available for $2. On the beverage side of things, the Wild Strawberry Creme Delight Freeze combines the best of slushies and milkshakes at $3.99 for a 20-ounce. Finally, Taco Bell also has a new variant of its Cinnamon Twists in the Strawberry Twists (available for $1). In theory, all of these new additions should have been a slam dunk when it comes to customer appeal. But on social media, customers plainly listed what they would have liked to see instead.

when we said biggest taco tuesday we meant it 🌮 9/12 we are teaming up with @DoorDash to help cover a portion of taco fans' orders from participating Mexican restaurants! https://t.co/hNfJNXoWDO — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 5, 2023

One person wrote, "Ow bring back the Double Decker Taco, you have everything sitting there." Meanwhile, another posted, "We want tostadas back!!!! Permanently!!!!" While each person clearly wanted Taco Bell to bring something different back, they're all united in not being satisfied with the chain's new additions.

However, it might be a bit too early to say that Taco Bell hasn't done its market research, since these customers haven't tried the new additions yet. Likewise, Taco Bell's 9/12 partnership with DoorDash allows customers to get $5 off an order of $15 or more at participating locations, so at least it is trying to appeal to customers.