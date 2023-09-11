The Effect Kitchen Nightmares Had On The Black Pearl

The Black Pearl was a sinking ship in a concrete ocean long before Gordon Ramsay ever climbed aboard. Located in Midtown Manhattan, the establishment had burned through a lot of the goodwill that it had garnered at its downtown location. By the time "Kitchen Nightmares" came knocking in 2008, the Black Pearl was $250,000 in debt and desperately in need of someone to rock the boat.

The main issue appeared to be three owners at war with one another over how to run the business. Owners David, Brian, and Greg spoke almost exclusively through text and never worked at the restaurant at the same time. This left the staff aimless with a lack of direction on a day-to-day basis. Combine that with subpar ingredients, and it was clear to Ramsay that the restaurant needed an overhaul. For one, the "Hell's Kitchen" chef discovered that the restaurant was passing over Canadian lobster as Maine lobster. Canadian lobster is considered less sweet and tougher than its Maine counterpart.

So it's no shock to viewers that the Black Pearl sank after Ramsay left. However, the owners insist that it was actually Ramsay and his changes that made the restaurant close. In an email, via Eater, they accused the British chef of sullying the Black Pearl's reputation in order to maximize the show's ratings. They wrote, "The changes Gordy Ramsay made were ridiculed by the press, hated by our regular customers, and were the direct cause of a 50% drop in revenues."