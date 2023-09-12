We Couldn't Help But Wonder: What Is Beef Deckle?

While almost everyone knows pot roast, brisket, and the various types of steak, the announcement that tonight's dinner is beef deckle might be met with some confusion. Even for beef connoisseurs, deckle may be a bit of a mystery. It's actually a muddled term, used to describe two vastly different cuts of meat.

When it comes to steak, beef deckle is sometimes called the ribeye cap. It's also known as butcher's butter. It's a piece of meat that's frequently disregarded but highly sought after, due to its rarity, tenderness and taste.

Within the world of barbecue, the term beef deckle is sometimes used to describe the fat cap on a whole piece of brisket. The fat cap is generally a tougher piece of meat, one that requires a slow cooking method. It is also known as a brisket deckle (which we'll call it from here on out to avoid confusion). Since they're two different pieces of meat, the ribeye cap and brisket deckle come from different parts of the cow.