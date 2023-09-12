What Type Of Cream Is In The Red Velvet Oreos?

Oreos are one of the most popular cookies in the world, and the original version is a perennial top seller among kids and grownups alike. But the company keeps things fresh by routinely offering new varieties of the fan favorite. Sometimes, those limited edition biscuits become part of the regular rotation, as happened with the Birthday Cake variety of Oreos. Others come and go, with the company choosing annually whether to re-release them or not, keeping customers on edge while they await the news on social media. Such is the situation with Red Velvet Oreos. First released in 2015, Red Velvet Oreos came in riding a trend that was very popular at the time, but eventually joined the ranks of discontinued cookies. While red velvet cake isn't trending hard like it was then, it's still a beloved flavor that's getting increased attention in the snack sector.

And this year, Red Velvet Oreos are back on shelves for the first time since 2020. What makes them different from regular Oreos isn't just the color and flavor of the cookie. The cream (or "creme," as Oreo puts it, since there is no milk product in the filling) has a little twist of its own. Red Velvet Oreos feature the usual thick filling of a regular Oreo cookie, but the center is cream cheese flavored to echo the classic frosting on a red Velvet cake. So the sweet cocoa-flavored sandwich is perfectly offset by the tang of the cream cheese creme within.