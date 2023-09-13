A McDonald's Lasagna Looks Terrifying, But We'd Still Eat It

It may seem like a menu item that belongs at a McDonald's in Italy, but the McDonald's lasagna is a customer-made monstrosity. Move aside, McSpaghetti. The McDonald's lasagna is here, and it's kind of scary. Now deactivated TikTok user @dong00126 developed the basis for the lasagna, sharing it with their horrified followers. In the video, they say, "Trust the process. It's gonna be so delicious." However, some viewers may have developed trust issues after seeing the hulking slab of meat and cheese.

However, they may have developed the idea for the lasagna from an even bigger fast-food culinary experiment. In 2011, the YouTube channel Epic Meal Times, at the height of its fame on the platform, created the ultimate fast food lasagna. That lasagna featured 15 Big Macs in addition to 15 burgers from A&W, 15 Baconators from Wendy's as well as several orders of onion rings and bacon. A liter of Big Mac sauce was used to bring the group's vision to life. As you can tell, there are certain similarities between the two, but we're not accusing the TikToker of ripping off the recipe. Perhaps, similar minds just think alike.

In comparison, the McDonald's lasagna features just 10 Big Macs as well as a lot of fries, maple syrup, cheese, and chicken patties. How would you even go about creating this thing? We have the answer.