The Kitchen Cleaning Hack That Puts Leftover Bottles Of Club Soda To Use

While there are hundreds of "natural" and eco-friendly kitchen cleaning products to choose from at the store, most still contain much more than one ingredient. Some people who prefer homemade concoctions swear by a solution of vinegar and water for cleaning everything from coffee machines to dishwashers. But for those who aren't fans of vinegar's strong, pungent smell, there is another kitchen cleaning hack that contains virtually no scent at all. Club soda, which is probably already in the pantry or refrigerator to drink on its own or mix with other beverages, can be used to clean most, if not all, of your kitchen.

Dirty sinks and countertops? Pour club soda directly in or on it, rinse with warm water, and dry. Spray the stainless steel surface on your oven range and refrigerator with club soda, wipe it down, follow with a warm water rinse, then wipe it dry. The effervescent beverage can even clean your chrome or porcelain faucets and light fixtures; you don't even need to rinse them afterward. When you're done, you can use the remaining club soda to make yourself an Italian soda or fizzy cocktail to sip on while you admire your sparkling kitchen.