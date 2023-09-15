Chick-Fil-A's Official Recipe For Making Its Discontinued Carrot And Raisin Salad

Customers have mourned the loss of Chick-fil-A's carrot and raisin salad for the past decade. The oddball combination of raisins and shredded carrots had a hold on fast-food patrons for 40 years before it got axed from the menu in 2013. Developed by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, this sweet and tangy salad is a piece of fast food history.

The carrot and raisin salad is not the only Chick-fil-A dish that hasn't stood the test of time. Fan favorites like the multigrain bagel and coleslaw met the same fate.

Lovers of this dish have all sorts of theories of why Chick-fil-A got rid of its carrot and raisin salad, but the chain has never issued any explanation. People living in Atlanta can still savor this item at Chick-fil-A's heritage restaurants, Truett's Grill and Dwarf House. However, everyone else chasing that crunchy orange goodness will have to whip out a grater to shred their own carrots and consult Chick-fil-A's official recipe.