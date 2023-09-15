Chick-Fil-A's Official Recipe For Making Its Discontinued Carrot And Raisin Salad
Customers have mourned the loss of Chick-fil-A's carrot and raisin salad for the past decade. The oddball combination of raisins and shredded carrots had a hold on fast-food patrons for 40 years before it got axed from the menu in 2013. Developed by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, this sweet and tangy salad is a piece of fast food history.
The carrot and raisin salad is not the only Chick-fil-A dish that hasn't stood the test of time. Fan favorites like the multigrain bagel and coleslaw met the same fate.
Lovers of this dish have all sorts of theories of why Chick-fil-A got rid of its carrot and raisin salad, but the chain has never issued any explanation. People living in Atlanta can still savor this item at Chick-fil-A's heritage restaurants, Truett's Grill and Dwarf House. However, everyone else chasing that crunchy orange goodness will have to whip out a grater to shred their own carrots and consult Chick-fil-A's official recipe.
Chick-fil-A shares the recipe with the world
Chick-fil-A customers who are dying to nosh on carrot and raisin salad are not completely out of luck. While you can't purchase this dish as a side for your chicken sandwich anymore, Chick-fil-A isn't gatekeeping the recipe. It's available on the restaurant's website.
If you love carrot and raisin salad enough to spend a few minutes standing over your box grater making it, there's a good chance you already have a recipe of your own. Nevertheless, the Chick-fil-A formula is relatively simple. One batch will make 13 to 14 servings. You begin by shredding four and a half cups of carrots. That's the hardest part. After that, simply mix the shredded carrots with canned pineapple, raisins, mayonnaise, sugar, and lemon juice. This easy carrot and raisin salad recipe comes together in a single bowl, and you can eat your salad as soon as you've combined everything.