Why Costco's Fish Selection Feels So Limited

When someone mentions Costco, many of us think of the more bizarre things you can buy at Costco –- gigantic tubs of Nutella, huge wheels of cheese, hunks of meat large enough to feed an entire army. We think of bulk goods, and a wide variety of them.

However, as regular Costco shoppers might have noticed, the chain's selection of fresh fish is, well, sparse at best. Costco's seafood department includes only about a dozen options, and about a quarter of those are actually fish. There's a good reason for that: Back in 2011, Costco extended its sustainability policy to seafood, deciding to no longer sell endangered species like bluefin tuna, swordfish, and Atlantic cod, among others (via Oregon Live).

Per Costco's Sustainable Development Goals, the chain now sources its seafood only "from wild fisheries or farmed aquaculture in ways that help meet current demand without compromising the availability of scarce resources for future generations." In other words, if Costco can't source seafood in a World Wildlife Fund-approved manner, the chain won't sell it.