Bake Your Eggs In A Muffin Tin For The Perfect Bite-Sized Snack
Whether you eat them scrambled, in a quiche, or tucked inside a McDonald's Egg McMuffin, eggs are definitely a breakfast staple for most people. According to Healthline, they're also one of the most nutritious foods you can eat, full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help our eyes, heart, and brain function. Their high protein content will also help you feel satisfied after eating. For these reasons, eggs shouldn't be relegated to only breakfast — they're perfectly suitable to enjoy any time of the day.
Eggs that have been baked in a muffin tin make a quick and easy breakfast or snack that you can make either ahead of time, or when the desire hits. Unlike hard-boiled eggs, there's no peeling to worry about: Simply crack each egg into the muffin tins. All you need to do is spray a little oil in each spot on the tin, put an egg in each, sprinkle whatever seasonings you desire, and bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like your eggs firmer, you can cook them for up to 20 minutes.
Baked eggs can be eaten by themselves, but there are so many ways to add your own delicious spin on them.
Baked eggs are essential for many quick breakfast ideas
If eggs haven't been at the forefront of your mind when thinking about simple and healthy breakfasts and snacks, it's time to change that. According to a survey by the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, those who ate at least one egg a day "had a 34% lower risk of central obesity and 38% lower risk of excessive body fat." Baked eggs are a perfect way to get all the health benefits associated with this food, and while they taste great on their own, there are many ways to customize them to your liking.
If you want to make your own Egg McMuffins at home, baked eggs are the essential ingredient, since the muffin tin ensures you get the perfect round shape — just don't forget to break the yolk partway through cooking for the most accurate copycat results. Toast your English muffin with a little butter, add a slice of cheese, bacon, sausage, or whatever your favorite protein is, and add the baked egg. The best thing about these homemade Egg McMuffins is that they can be frozen and reheated.
Our recipe for Egg Muffins yields fluffy spheres of souffle-esque eggs stuffed with your favorite ingredients, such as veggies and cheese. Instead of cracking each egg into the muffin tin, you'd stir them all together, then add your chosen fillings. Just like the homemade Egg McMuffins, these savory bites can be frozen and reheated for future speedy and satisfying meals.