Bake Your Eggs In A Muffin Tin For The Perfect Bite-Sized Snack

Whether you eat them scrambled, in a quiche, or tucked inside a McDonald's Egg McMuffin, eggs are definitely a breakfast staple for most people. According to Healthline, they're also one of the most nutritious foods you can eat, full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help our eyes, heart, and brain function. Their high protein content will also help you feel satisfied after eating. For these reasons, eggs shouldn't be relegated to only breakfast — they're perfectly suitable to enjoy any time of the day.

Eggs that have been baked in a muffin tin make a quick and easy breakfast or snack that you can make either ahead of time, or when the desire hits. Unlike hard-boiled eggs, there's no peeling to worry about: Simply crack each egg into the muffin tins. All you need to do is spray a little oil in each spot on the tin, put an egg in each, sprinkle whatever seasonings you desire, and bake for 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you like your eggs firmer, you can cook them for up to 20 minutes.

Baked eggs can be eaten by themselves, but there are so many ways to add your own delicious spin on them.