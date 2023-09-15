Why Holstein Beef Could Be The Next Best Alternative To Angus

Angus cows grow faster and on less feed than a Holstein, so they tend to be younger when sent to slaughter, usually well before the time they reach 3 years old when their meat is still tender. Dairy cows, however, can be up to 6 years old before heading to slaughter, which isn't necessarily a bad thing — just because a Holstein cow is older doesn't mean that the meat is less flavorful than a youthful Angus. In fact, older cows tend to be more flavorful than younger cows, with richer flavor profiles.

Beef from a Holstein is super tender and flavorful, owing to its marbling. When looking at a Holstein steak, the muscle is dotted with many fine lines of fat that will render out and make the meat super tender. A Holstein also has less connective tissue, which can make for tough beef, than Angus.

If you're looking to choose between Angus and Holstein for the best cuts of steak, it all comes down to your preferences. Angus has been described as inherently beefy, which some prefer. Holsteins tend to lean more creamy and buttery in flavor due to the milk fat content, which is higher than in other cow breeds. Holstein beef also tends to be cheaper than Angus because the meat is essentially a byproduct of dairy production.