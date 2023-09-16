How Tea Became An Integral Part Of British Culture

If you're looking for a sip of caffeinated goodness while in the U.K., be prepared to be offered a brewed cup of tea more often than a mug of coffee. An estimated 100 million cups of tea are consumed in Britain every day, totaling 36 billion per year.

Whether it's bright and early or mid-afternoon, there is no bad time to enjoy a cup of tea in the U.K. It's not uncommon for British people to sip on a cup of tea to start their morning, then enjoy a cup with their lunch, and have a few more before heading to bed. In fact, the UK Tea and Infusions Association found in their 2023 census that a whopping 91% of respondents regularly drink tea while 15% of those enjoy between five and six cups of tea per day. For many British people, they don't need a reason to indulge in a cup of tea, it is simply an embedded part of their culture, though the best kind of tea is a widely popular debate.