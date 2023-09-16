Brand Ice Cubes With A Personalized Stamp For Next Level Cocktails

Any mixologist knows how important the right ice is to crafting a perfect cocktail. Quantity, size — and even shape — matter. But there is another possible consideration that's purely aesthetic: personalization. Ice cubes can be stamped with monograms or logos so that the drink itself is branded to match the establishment where it was created. Some bars are stepping up their cocktail-branding game by adding signature ice cubes to their drinks. It's not a new trend – places across the country, from San Francisco's Pacific Cocktail Haven to The Monarch in Kansas City and Añejo in NYC have been doing it for a while. However, unlike some of the fancy mixologist moves that are only accessible to professionals, this is something you can try for cocktails you can make at home, provided you obtain the right equipment.

It's surprisingly simple and deeply satisfying. All you need is a stamp — similar to the types you see for sealing wax on old-fashioned letters or for adding your address to a document. The key difference is that you can't rubber stamp an ice cube: the stamp needs to be made of metal. Brass is very good, copper is even better. Because they are such effective heat conductors, you don't need to heat the stamp or the ice cube; the mere contact between the freezing ice and the room-temperature metal is enough to leave an imprint. A few seconds of pressure will do the trick.