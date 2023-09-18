Why The Big Mozz Burger At Sheetz Remains A Beloved Staple

If you're on a road trip and feel your stomach start to rumble, then gas station food can be a godsend. Whereas some gas stations only offer a choice of snacks like chips, prepackaged cakes, or candies, Sheetz has an assortment of hot-to-order food for its weary travelers. Ranked high among these offerings has to be a burger that many refer affectionately as The Big Mozz.

First things first, you shouldn't expect gourmet dining at a gas station, and this is true of Sheetz as well. However, if you're hungry, then this sandwich will get the job done. The burger's claim to fame is its fried mozzarella sticks on top, which provide a nice bread coating and cheesy goodness. In theory, that is. While Thrillist ranked the sandwich as the best Sheetz has to offer, some might criticize its mushy mozzarella and dry patty as foreboding signs. Yet, somehow despite taking issue with the sandwich's sloppy appearance, one review acknowledged that the item still works due to certain components of the flavor — sodium and seasoning in particular.

Sure, it's not pretty to look at, but compared to some gas station food, The Big Mozz doesn't seem so bad. In addition, it comes in two different varieties. You can either get a beef patty or a chicken sandwich to go with your mozzarella. /p>