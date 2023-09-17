Popsicles Add A Vibrant Twist To Simple Cocktails
The shelf at your favorite bar is proof that a lot of alcohol is fine stored at room temperature. Unfortunately, a lukewarm drink doesn't hit the way a chilled cocktail does. There's just something about that cold bite that makes it a more satisfying experience for most taste buds.
To lower the temperature of your favorite cocktail, you probably pour it over ice. Yet, ice isn't the only way to get the job done. Depending on the drink, it might not even be the best way. Instead of adding your favorite cocktail to a glass of ice, consider slipping a flavorful popsicle into your favorite cocktail. Yes, it is as yummy as it sounds.
Besides keeping your drink cold, the popsicle provides another vehicle for delivering the alcohol. Just dip and lick. And you thought cookies and milk were the perfect combo. You can also leave the popsicle in your glass. The best part about a popsicle is, unlike ice, when it melts, it adds more flavor to your drink. Now that's a win-win.
Best drinks to enhance with a popsicle
The primary difference between adding ice or sticking a popsicle into your cocktail is that a popsicle has flavor, so it has much more impact as an ingredient. Just as a splash of citrus brightens your drink, a popsicle can enhance your cocktail. However, the wrong popsicle might diminish the overall experience. It's important to think about which types of drinks would benefit the most from certain flavors of popsicles.
Add a lime popsicle to your Moscow mule or rum, as this is a flavor that you're probably already expecting. If you prefer a sweet champagne, berry-flavored ice is an excellent option. The good news for margarita drinkers is that just about any popsicle you add will work.
Since popsicles are sweet, if you want to add one to wine, the best option is to go with a sweet wine like a Riesling or a white Zinfandel. If you add a popsicle to a dry wine, the flavor contrast might be so great that the wine tastes bitter by comparison, and that is something you don't want. If you want a creative, super tasty way to chill your Irish cream, you can forgo the popsicle option altogether. Instead, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a dessert that you can drink.