Popsicles Add A Vibrant Twist To Simple Cocktails

The shelf at your favorite bar is proof that a lot of alcohol is fine stored at room temperature. Unfortunately, a lukewarm drink doesn't hit the way a chilled cocktail does. There's just something about that cold bite that makes it a more satisfying experience for most taste buds.

To lower the temperature of your favorite cocktail, you probably pour it over ice. Yet, ice isn't the only way to get the job done. Depending on the drink, it might not even be the best way. Instead of adding your favorite cocktail to a glass of ice, consider slipping a flavorful popsicle into your favorite cocktail. Yes, it is as yummy as it sounds.

Besides keeping your drink cold, the popsicle provides another vehicle for delivering the alcohol. Just dip and lick. And you thought cookies and milk were the perfect combo. You can also leave the popsicle in your glass. The best part about a popsicle is, unlike ice, when it melts, it adds more flavor to your drink. Now that's a win-win.