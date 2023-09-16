Why Canned Artichokes Are Always Superior To Fresh

Due to its many thorns and the arduous time it takes to get to the center, prepping an artichoke can be frustrating. The process is time-consuming, and, unless you've been rubbing them with lemon while cutting, the artichokes still need to be rubbed or soaked in lemon water afterward.

Someone watching chef Andrew Zimmern's Instagram video of him, gloveless, casually prepping an artichoke would probably assume the process is easy, but even he acknowledged in his post that "artichokes can be intimidating to prepare and cook." You have to remove all the spikes, leaves, and inedible green parts, and the chances are fairly high that, unless you're wearing cutting gloves — or you're a pro like Zimmern — you may very well come away with at least a couple cuts.

Whether you're a fan of artichoke dip or simply enjoy the earthy nuttiness added to your pizza or pasta, it's understandable to be a fan of this veggie: It's not only high in fiber and protein but contains many vitamins and minerals as well. But since it takes so much patience to get to the palatable heart and stems, and you should never eat an artichoke whole, buying them canned just makes more sense.