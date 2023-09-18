You Should Start Adding Your Favorite Summer Fruit To Pasta Salad

Adding a bit of fruit to a summer salad can always spruce things up in a fresh and unexpected way, and pasta salad is no different. Pasta salad is one of the best ways to do pasta in the summer. It combines the satisfying, filling nature of pasta with the cool refreshing flavors and feel of a salad that we're all craving during the warmer weather. Interestingly, though, while you've surely thrown berries or grapes in with your normal salads, if you haven't tried this with your pasta salad, now is the time. The biggest mistake you're making with your pasta salad just might be not adding fruit.

The notion of adding some sweetness to a savory meal to up the freshness and deepen the interest in a dish's flavor profile is certainly not a new one, and this can be a particularly fun trick for making a satisfying dish for the warmer weather months. Pasta salad is basically the ultimate summer side dish all on its own, but incorporating a little fresh sweetness into your pasta dish can make it feel all-the-more summer-y. Fruit is the mix-in that will take your pasta salad to the next level, and it's about time you made this sweet and savory summertime salad for yourself. In fact, you may want to try using fruit to give your current go-to summer pasta salad a brand-new life.