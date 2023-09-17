Eggs Are The Perfect Base For A Delicious Dip

Deviled eggs are a popular party favorite, but if you really want to mix things up for your next potluck, consider making a deviled egg dip instead. Not only does it go perfectly with a platter of finger foods, but it is also very convenient to make.

The best dips are soft and creamy, and pair perfectly with the crunch of crackers, chips, or veggies. Everyone who has had a good crème brûlée should recognize eggs' uncanny ability to make a dish both creamy and rich. For instance, you could add an egg yolk to mashed potatoes to give them a creamier and fluffier consistency. It's all due to the natural consistency of this common ingredient. Eggs are an emulsifier, able to combine with both oil and water, making them a key ingredient in combining several disparaging elements of a dish. As a result, they're the perfect base to create a dip.

When it comes to actually making the dip, we can look to traditional deviled eggs for guidance. We know that eggs combine nicely with both mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Likewise, cottage cheese also serves as an easy alternative for those who find mayonnaise disgusting. The dip takes many of these same elements and presents them in a different format.