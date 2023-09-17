Eggs Are The Perfect Base For A Delicious Dip
Deviled eggs are a popular party favorite, but if you really want to mix things up for your next potluck, consider making a deviled egg dip instead. Not only does it go perfectly with a platter of finger foods, but it is also very convenient to make.
The best dips are soft and creamy, and pair perfectly with the crunch of crackers, chips, or veggies. Everyone who has had a good crème brûlée should recognize eggs' uncanny ability to make a dish both creamy and rich. For instance, you could add an egg yolk to mashed potatoes to give them a creamier and fluffier consistency. It's all due to the natural consistency of this common ingredient. Eggs are an emulsifier, able to combine with both oil and water, making them a key ingredient in combining several disparaging elements of a dish. As a result, they're the perfect base to create a dip.
When it comes to actually making the dip, we can look to traditional deviled eggs for guidance. We know that eggs combine nicely with both mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Likewise, cottage cheese also serves as an easy alternative for those who find mayonnaise disgusting. The dip takes many of these same elements and presents them in a different format.
How to make a deviled egg dip
When it comes to making a deviled egg dip, it's actually fairly easy and even simpler than making a regular deviled egg. You won't have to remove the yolks to make a filling as you would in a traditional deviled egg. In a food processor or blender, you should add either cottage cheese or mayonnaise depending on your preference. Cottage cheese makes for a lighter spread than mayo. Add in your boiled eggs as well as any hot sauce, mustard, horseradish, or even pickles — whatever you feel will take deviled eggs to the next level will work for this dip. You'll blend all these ingredients together until it's a creamy mixture ready to serve.
Deviled egg dip works well with a number of accouterments. If you're trying to add some veggies to your platter, consider celery or carrots. Crackers and pita chips also lend a nice crunch. Another great thing about this dip is that you can make it ahead of time to serve at a party.
If deviled eggs aren't your thing, you could make a cheesy scrambled egg dip that goes well with tortillas. All you'll need is eggs and cream cheese. In a bowl, mix the eggs and cheese together, and then straight to the frying pan you go. Continuously stir the mixture until the cheese starts to melt, and the eggs start to thicken. From there, pour the cheesy egg dip into a bowl and season with salt and pepper as needed.