Trader Joe's Chicken Karaage Has Us Rushing To The Frozen Section

Thanks to Trader Joe's desire to be at the forefront of new food trends, fans of the discount grocery have become addicted to quite a few unexpected items. From products like Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings to the recently released Beef Birria, Trader Joe's is always introducing us to new items that we excitedly toss into our cart. One of those that we can't wait to try is the new Chicken Karaage.

One of the best Japanese foods you haven't tried, karaage is Japan's signature fried chicken, although other types of meat can also be used. While the technique is similar to American-style fried chicken in that both are essentially meats deep fried in oil, the key differences between karaage chicken and fried chicken is that the small chunks of boneless thigh meat are marinated in the seasoning before they're cooked and then dipped in a potato or corn starch batter instead of flour. Fans attribute the process to its lasting crispiness and exceptional flavor.

Those who have had the fortune of experiencing chicken karaage firsthand or those who are curious about this famed cooking process can now try it for themselves in the Trader Joe's frozen section.