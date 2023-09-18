Soften Hardened Brown Sugar With A Kitchen Product You Already Have

Have you ever gone into your cabinet, grabbed the brown sugar, and opened it, only to realize it's been months since your last batch of chocolate chip cookies, and the once soft sugar has now hardened into a solid brick? If you've kept brown sugar in your pantry in any capacity, you know how easily it can go from crumbly and delicious to unbreakable and hard as a rock. Luckily, there are super simple ways to transform your brown sugar back into its original form, and you probably have everything you need on hand in your kitchen already.

The key to reviving your brown sugar is simple: paper towels. It seems too good to be true, but placing a damp paper towel over your bag or bowl of brown sugar for a few hours will easily take it from solid to soft again. Just make sure that the paper towel isn't too damp and doesn't touch the sugar — you want your sugar softened, not dissolved.