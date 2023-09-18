Potato Candy Is The Depression-Era Treat That's Unexpectedly Delicious

Potatoes are yummy, starchy veggies that can be transformed into so many dishes. There's a potato recipe for all tastes, whether you like to consume them fried and salty, creamy and mashed, or in crispy chip form. However, there's one potato variation you may not have heard of — potato candy. If you're a fan of Food Network's "Chopped," you may have seen it as a basket ingredient, but even the show's most loyal fans were stumped by it.

Potato candy is a vintage treat that likely originated in Europe before making its way to the United States. It's unclear exactly where in Europe potato candy came from, and the reason for this confusion could be that the recipe arrived here with immigrants and may not have been in written form. If it was never recorded on paper, there's no way to truly know its country of origin. Cooking changed significantly during the Great Depression when potato candy first appeared in the South. Potatoes were relatively cheap, so it makes sense that crafty chefs would use them to make a sweet treat. The candy is made from potatoes, a truly mind-blowing amount of powdered sugar, and peanut butter.