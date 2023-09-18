Make The Perfect Salad Dressing With The Last Scoop Of Your Favorite Dip
Whether you have a homemade dip or a store-bought one, the lingering question is always what to do with the last scoop. It may seem wasteful to throw it away, yet the tub takes up needed space in the refrigerator. The answer is to convert it into a salad dressing, which is remarkably simple. Even better, most other ingredients you need are common, so they are likely in your kitchen somewhere.
Since most dips are creamier than dressing, the easiest way to thin them out is by adding an acid like lemon juice or vinegar. You may also want to adjust the flavor. For example, if you have a mustard-based condiment, a pinch of sugar will take away the astringency. Olive oil gives the finished dressing a smooth texture, so chunkier dips and spreads can become a creamy emulsion with little difficulty. However, the best thing about homemade salad dressing is that you can alter the amount of oil, vinegar, and other seasonings to personal preference.
This quick dressing idea even works well with a leftover spread like hummus. That said, when converting a dip into a homemade salad dressing, it's important to note that the initial flavor notes may take a backseat to the newer ingredients, but that's okay. Think of it as jazzing up a basic vinaigrette; the dip's flavor adds subtle nuances capable of sprucing up a salad or other vegetables.
How to convert your favorite dip into a salad dressing
If the dip you want to transform into a salad dressing is in a container, add the other ingredients, put the lid on, and shake it to mix. This method also helps you save on dirty dishes. After shaking, if there are parts of the dip floating around, dissolve these with a whisk or a fork. Whatever vessel you mix it in, a good base recipe is 1 part dip, 1 part acid, and 2 parts olive oil, with salt and pepper to taste. However, you may want to add more vinegar or lemon juice to thin out thick, mayonnaise-based dips. Another important note: Dip-based salad dressings should be made right before serving because they are a temporary emulsion and could be prone to breaking.
When thinking of dips to turn into a dressing, pesto makes a fantastic option for asparagus or leafy salads due to the flavor of the pine nuts. It can even be cut with balsamic vinegar and olive oil for a peppery and tart dressing that pairs nicely with a caprese salad. Lime juice can turn salsa into a fresh, crisp summer dressing perfect for drizzling over fresh cucumbers. Regardless, the oil and your acid of choice can be swapped around to pair with any salad ingredients. There is virtually an endless array of flavor options to choose from. So, next time you only have a bite or two of dip left, don't throw it away. Turn it into a light and flavorful dressing instead.