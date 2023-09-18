Make The Perfect Salad Dressing With The Last Scoop Of Your Favorite Dip

Whether you have a homemade dip or a store-bought one, the lingering question is always what to do with the last scoop. It may seem wasteful to throw it away, yet the tub takes up needed space in the refrigerator. The answer is to convert it into a salad dressing, which is remarkably simple. Even better, most other ingredients you need are common, so they are likely in your kitchen somewhere.

Since most dips are creamier than dressing, the easiest way to thin them out is by adding an acid like lemon juice or vinegar. You may also want to adjust the flavor. For example, if you have a mustard-based condiment, a pinch of sugar will take away the astringency. Olive oil gives the finished dressing a smooth texture, so chunkier dips and spreads can become a creamy emulsion with little difficulty. However, the best thing about homemade salad dressing is that you can alter the amount of oil, vinegar, and other seasonings to personal preference.

This quick dressing idea even works well with a leftover spread like hummus. That said, when converting a dip into a homemade salad dressing, it's important to note that the initial flavor notes may take a backseat to the newer ingredients, but that's okay. Think of it as jazzing up a basic vinaigrette; the dip's flavor adds subtle nuances capable of sprucing up a salad or other vegetables.