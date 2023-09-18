The Sweet Secret Ingredient For Making Gilmore Girls' Pumpkin Pancakes

Gilmore Girls fans know that autumn vibes pair naturally with the show since it feels like fall most of the time in the show's fictional town of Stars Hollow. Both the show's aesthetic and its storyline create a warm, cozy environment that pairs perfectly with pumpkin spice. Die-hard fans will remember the pumpkin spice pancakes that the eponymous girls get treated to at Luke's Diner.

Maybe it's the childhood memories of parents making them on lazy weekend mornings, but there's something about pancakes that always gives us the feels. When you add pumpkin spice to the equation, they're that much better (especially if you're using a recipe as easy as ours). To go full Gilmore Girls, though, you may need to consider an extra ingredient on top. Homemade cinnamon butter, just like they had in Stars Hollow, is easy to make at home and can be prepped well in advance (if that's your thing).

There are so many different ways to make cinnamon butter that it's hard to go wrong. The simplest and most obvious is to start with a stick of softened butter (room temperature) and beat it with equal parts honey and powdered sugar. Then, add cinnamon and salt to taste. You can keep the finished product in a bowl, or to be extra-fancy, you can pipe it through a pastry bag.