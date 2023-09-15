Annie's New Mac And Cheese Is Full Of Protein (Are We All Still Chasing Gains?)

If you have children — or you just really love nostalgic kids' foods — you're probably familiar with the brand Annie's Homegrown, which makes nutritious, organic versions of staple favorites like pasta, fruit-flavored gummies, and snack crackers. The company was founded in 1989 by Annie Withy, who (according to the company website) wanted to create "a socially conscious and successful business." Decades later, Annie's Homegrown is still in the game, taking ubiquitous foods and making them sustainably with quality ingredients. One of the company's best-selling products is boxed mac and cheese. There are several varieties, including a classic macaroni pasta with yellow cheddar sauce, a shell pasta with white cheddar sauce, a gluten-free version made with rice pasta, and mac and cheese with Disney-inspired pasta shapes.

When Annie's Homegrown got its start back in the late '80s, low-fat diets were still all the rage, and few folks worried about carbs. But these days, pasta gets the side-eye from many who are looking to boost their protein intake and limit carbs. While kids still seem mostly amenable to pasta dinners, protein is now in the spotlight, and everyone wants more of it. Annie's Homegrown has been listening. While the company hasn't abandoned its original mac and cheese lineup, it is now offering a new version: Super! Mac. This product is a shell and cheese pasta that ups the ante by supplying 15 grams of protein as well as 6 grams of fiber, so kids (and adults) can get their protein without needing a side order of chicken nuggets.