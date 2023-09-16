Van Leeuwen's 2023 Fall Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Seasonal foods are hitting grocery store shelves, which means fall fanatics can get their fill of all things autumnal via festive-flavored treats like Van Leeuwen's 2023 fall collection of ice cream. The company, which began in New York City in 2008, makes a diverse line of French ice cream and vegan ice cream with unique and trendy flavors ranging from Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb to Earl Grey Tea to Marionberry Cheesecake. Van Leeuwen sells its frozen desserts at grocery stores across the country, online, and in its scoop shops.

The company specializes in French ice cream, which means its dairy-based varieties are made with twice as many egg yolks as standard ice cream. This makes the ice cream thicker and more custard-like compared with American varieties. For vegans, Van Leeuwen produces ice cream made with dairy-free alternatives like coconut, cashew, and oat milk and no eggs. As far as Van Leeuwen is concerned, it is the company's dedication to crafting its French ice cream and vegan ice cream with high-quality ingredients that has helped it cultivate a reputation of creating "the best ice cream on Earth."

The company's latest release is a collection of fall-centric French ice cream varieties that will delight and surprise fans of one-of-a-kind flavors. All of these limited edition flavors are available exclusively at Walmart. We've tasted them all and ranked them from worst to best to help you decide which ones from the new autumn line-up are worth a try.