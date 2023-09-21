Alabama White Sauce Belongs On Your Next Burger

A burger may seem like a simple meal, but there are so many different ways to customize the sandwich. If you want to take your backyard burgers to the next level, then you might want to consider this white sauce your secret weapon.

For the sauce's origins, we have to head down South to Alabama. The sauce was reportedly invented by Robert "Big Bob" Lee Gibson of Decatur, Alabama, who ran Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Que after leaving the railroad industry in the 1920s. There's a good reason that Alabama white sauce goes well on your burger pattie. It's mostly made of mayonnaise, which is already a popular burger condiment. Gibson got the idea of combining mayo with the smokey elements of barbecue sauce to give his pork and chicken an added kick. With that same reasoning, the white sauce makes for a juicy burger as well.

There are very few things you can't slap this sauce on, with some people even eating it with veggies. However, the tangy creaminess of the sauce balances especially well with the hearty, savory taste of beef.