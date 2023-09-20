The Paper Towel Hack That Keeps Chicken Nuggets Crispy All Day Long

Chicken nuggets are a favorite among people of all ages and store-bought chicken nuggets make it easy to add this nostalgic favorite to your weekly meal prepping. In addition to providing greater control over your meal's portion sizes and ingredients, meal prepping can be a gratifying and affordable alternative to stopping for fast food during a busy day. Unfortunately, many meal preppers fall victim to certain roadblocks that prevent them from getting the most out of their meal, especially when it comes to the freshness of their ingredients.

Without a full kitchen available at your midday location, you may be forced to consume chicken nuggets that have gone cold in your lunch box. For those utilizing a thermos to keep their food warm all day, the moisture from the steaming chicken nuggets may lead to sogginess. Luckily, a viral hack may have you covered with a small tweak that will revolutionize your home-packed lunch.

In order to keep your cooked chicken nuggets crispy all day, simply pack them into your thermos on top of a paper towel. The paper towel should absorb the moisture that so often permeates the breading and makes the nuggets go limp, and the thermos should retain the internal heat of the freshly cooked tenders for hours on end. This trend has been shared around social media platforms, with a wide variety of responses from users trying it out at home.