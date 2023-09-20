The Secret Ingredient For Copycat Cracker Barrel Biscuits Is Bisquick

Can you even categorize a meal as Southern if it doesn't come with a fluffy biscuit on the edge of the plate? Cracker Barrel thinks not. The country cooking chain serves 210 million biscuits a year, and each restaurant has its own oven dedicated to baking biscuits. Having been in the biscuit business for 45 years, Cracker Barrel has biscuits down to a science. Although comfort food lovers flock to Cracker Barrel for baskets of biscuits, the chain's recipe can be replicated at home with a secret weapon – a box of Bisquick.

Biscuit connoisseurs strive to achieve this fluffy, buttery, beloved quick bread, and copycat Cracker Barrel biscuit recipes are a dime a dozen online. However, this shortcut streamlines the prep process and reduces the number of ingredients you'll need. You'll still have to knead your dough, but Copycat Cracker Barrel biscuits come together in no time with this hack.