The Secret Ingredient For Copycat Cracker Barrel Biscuits Is Bisquick
Can you even categorize a meal as Southern if it doesn't come with a fluffy biscuit on the edge of the plate? Cracker Barrel thinks not. The country cooking chain serves 210 million biscuits a year, and each restaurant has its own oven dedicated to baking biscuits. Having been in the biscuit business for 45 years, Cracker Barrel has biscuits down to a science. Although comfort food lovers flock to Cracker Barrel for baskets of biscuits, the chain's recipe can be replicated at home with a secret weapon – a box of Bisquick.
Biscuit connoisseurs strive to achieve this fluffy, buttery, beloved quick bread, and copycat Cracker Barrel biscuit recipes are a dime a dozen online. However, this shortcut streamlines the prep process and reduces the number of ingredients you'll need. You'll still have to knead your dough, but Copycat Cracker Barrel biscuits come together in no time with this hack.
Bisquick saves time and reduces ingredients needed for biscuits
Traditional buttermilk biscuit recipes typically call for cold butter to deliver a flaky texture. Many bakers put their butter in the freezer before getting started to make sure it's as cold as possible. However, when you use Bisquick, you can skip that step and opt for melted butter instead. That's because Bisquick is made with vegetable shortening. You can also leave out the leavening agents because Bisquick contains baking powder.
Simply combine Bisquick with buttermilk, melted butter, and sugar in a bowl. Then, you can turn out your dough and knead it until it comes together. Finally, roll or pat out the dough and use a biscuit cutter to extract circles before baking them at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Once they come out of the oven, the only thing you'll be missing is a rocking chair for the full Cracker Barrel experience.