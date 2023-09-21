The Simple Hack To Get Rid Of That Funky Smell In Your Blender
The blender is the MVP of kitchen appliances. This versatile tool will help you prep anything from smoothies to soups to dips and spreads. Unfortunately, It gets so much use that it can develop a funky smell that's hard to eradicate.
Blenders start to stink after food particles get left behind, and bacteria spread in the device. The odor can also come from mold or mildew that occurs when moisture lingers in the blender. Mold spores can cause health problems if ingested, so it's important to handle this issue as soon as you notice any odors. Blenders also have many small parts inside, like gaskets and seals. Bacteria can build up in these crevices if you don't clean your blender carefully. It's important to clean all the pieces of your blender individually to prevent unpleasant odors.
If you've detected a smell coming from your cabinets, there's a good chance that you've been cleaning your blender wrong this entire time. Luckily, you can beat the odor with some household items and a quick wash.
Turn to vinegar to beat blender stink
An unpleasant odor is the last thing you want in your kitchen, much less in your blender. However, if you use the device frequently, there's a good chance that it will start to stink sooner or later, especially if you take shortcuts during the dishwashing process.
When you notice an odor, there's no need to go out and buy a new appliance. Instead, fill your blender with a mixture of one part water and one part vinegar. Then, put the lid on and blend. When you're done, give it a rinse and a sniff to verify that the smell is gone.
Vinegar is a cleaning ninja because it contains acetic acid, which breaks down bacteria. It's an excellent product for everyday cleaning around the house and disinfecting everything from kitchen sponges to cutting boards. It also creates a streak-free shine on windows and TV or phone screens.