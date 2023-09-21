The Simple Hack To Get Rid Of That Funky Smell In Your Blender

The blender is the MVP of kitchen appliances. This versatile tool will help you prep anything from smoothies to soups to dips and spreads. Unfortunately, It gets so much use that it can develop a funky smell that's hard to eradicate.

Blenders start to stink after food particles get left behind, and bacteria spread in the device. The odor can also come from mold or mildew that occurs when moisture lingers in the blender. Mold spores can cause health problems if ingested, so it's important to handle this issue as soon as you notice any odors. Blenders also have many small parts inside, like gaskets and seals. Bacteria can build up in these crevices if you don't clean your blender carefully. It's important to clean all the pieces of your blender individually to prevent unpleasant odors.

If you've detected a smell coming from your cabinets, there's a good chance that you've been cleaning your blender wrong this entire time. Luckily, you can beat the odor with some household items and a quick wash.