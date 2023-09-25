Marshmallow Pops Are The Perfect DIY Treat For Kids' Parties

When you have a party, the food should be fun. This is especially true for kids' parties. However, you have several other factors to consider besides glee inducement. For instance, is the treat you're considering easy to make, suitable for the occasion, and affordable? Also, can you control the portion, at least somewhat, so you don't have a bunch of kids binging on sugar, then crashing down into irritability because they haven't been properly nourished with stable energy ? After all, a treat should be a treat, not a meal.

One option you can consider is making marshmallow pops. These items are ideal for kids' parties — and even for some grown-up parties, as well — because they check all the right boxes. Marshmallow pops are small, fun to eat (and make), affordable, tasty, and easy to serve. When kids see that plate of brightly colored goodies come out, they can each just grab one, pop it in their mouth (or take several bites), and drop the stick in the trash. They do the cleaning up for you — how awesome is that?