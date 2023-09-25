Marshmallow Pops Are The Perfect DIY Treat For Kids' Parties
When you have a party, the food should be fun. This is especially true for kids' parties. However, you have several other factors to consider besides glee inducement. For instance, is the treat you're considering easy to make, suitable for the occasion, and affordable? Also, can you control the portion, at least somewhat, so you don't have a bunch of kids binging on sugar, then crashing down into irritability because they haven't been properly nourished with stable energy ? After all, a treat should be a treat, not a meal.
One option you can consider is making marshmallow pops. These items are ideal for kids' parties — and even for some grown-up parties, as well — because they check all the right boxes. Marshmallow pops are small, fun to eat (and make), affordable, tasty, and easy to serve. When kids see that plate of brightly colored goodies come out, they can each just grab one, pop it in their mouth (or take several bites), and drop the stick in the trash. They do the cleaning up for you — how awesome is that?
Three reasons marshmallows make the party perfect pop
Besides the fact that kids love marshmallow pops, they're also an ideal treat for the adult who is throwing the party. First, for convenience's sake, you can make these treats before party day. While some recipes claim you can keep your pre-made marshmallow pops around for weeks, it's a better strategy to make them just a few days before. This way, you will know they're as fresh as possible, but you won't be worrying about dipping the night before.
Second, marshmallow pops are not labor-intensive, and they don't require a lot of ingredients. If you have a bag of jumbo marshmallows, popsicle sticks, chocolate chips, and canola oil, that's all you really need. However, to maximize the "wow" factor, you can also roll the treats in sprinkles for a pop of color. Best of all, you can make enough for every kid in just about 30 minutes.
Third, depending on how you dip and decorate, marshmallow pops are suitable for just about any occasion. You can trim these treats to make them perfect for birthdays, Halloween, Christmas, and more. There really is no limit to the versatility these mushy marvels can provide.